Woman in 40s dies suddenly after 'concern for welfare' incident in Havant

A WOMAN in her 40s from Havant has died after being taken ill on Saturday night.

Emergency crews battled to save the lady after a ‘concern for welfare’ was issued at an address in Bedhampton Way just after 8.30pm.

Paramedics treated the woman before taking her to Queen Alexandra Hospital where she died.

Police are not treating the incident as suspicious. A file has now been sent to the Coroner.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘We were called to a report of a concern for welfare for a woman. On arrival, ambulance staff were treating a woman in her 40s. She was taken to hospital where she sadly died.

‘We are not treating the death as suspicious.’