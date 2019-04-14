Woman in her 60s confirmed as Isle of Wight crash fatality

A WOMAN in her 60s has died after a double-decker bus crashed with two cars on the Isle of Wight.

Hampshire Police confirmed the woman was the fatality from the incident Newport this afternoon and three others who were travelling in a red Fiat Bravo with the woman were taken to hospital in a ‘serious condition’.

A statement read: ‘We can confirm we are investigating a serious road traffic collision on Forest Road in Newport, Isle of Wight, which has resulted in the death of a woman in her 60s.

‘The deceased was travelling in a red Fiat Bravo. Three other people in the vehicle are in a serious condition and have been taken to hospital.

‘The driver of the bus, a man in his 50s, is also said to have sustained a serious injury.

‘Ten passengers who were travelling on the bus have also been taken to hospital as a precaution. Four people travelling in a silver Mini Cooper, were also taken to hospital as a precaution.’

In a statement, the Isle of Wight NHS Trust confirmed: ‘A major incident was declared at 1.51pm today after a serious road traffic incident took place on Forest Road, Newport, involving two cars and a bus.

‘The Isle of Wight NHS Trust can confirm that four people have been airlifted to mainland hospitals and currently 15 patients have been brought into St Mary's Hospital.’

Air ambulances have been brought in from nearby counties to help transfer the injured to hospital.