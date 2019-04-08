Woman is rescued by Solent Coastguard after finding herself ‘stuck in the mud’ in Hampshire

A WOMAN was treated by emergency services for a broken ankle after slipping on a countryside walk.

Portsmouth and Hill Head Coastguard crews were called to Manor Country Park in Hamble after a woman broke her ankle and was stuck in the mud.

A spokesman from Solent Coastguard said: ‘We received a call at 12.25pm after a report of a woman with a broken ankle by the water’s edge at Manor Country Park in Hamble.

‘Hill Head and Portsmouth Coastguard both attended the incident, as did the ambulance service.’

The coastguard was also called to a similar incident in Portchester, where two mud technicians were deployed to rescue someone stuck in the mud between Port Solent and Portchester Castle.