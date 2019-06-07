Woman killed after car collides with lorry in Hampshire

A WOMAN was killed yesterday evening after her car was in collision with a lorry.

Police attended the scene around 5pm after a collision involving a Skoda Fabia and a lorry on the A337 in Brockenhurst, New Forest.

Police

The driver of the Skoda, a 61-year-old woman from Sway, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The driver of the lorry, a 53-year-old man from Gloucestershire, was uninjured.

Investigations into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing.

Sgt Rebecca Hodge, of the Joint Roads Policing Unit, said: ‘We are particularly keen to speak to the drivers of two vehicles who were directly behind the collision.

‘We understand that they turned around and drove off before we arrived, so we would like to speak to these people as they may have information that could help with our investigation.’

Anyone with information about the collision or who may have dash cam footage from the area please contact police on 101, quoting 44190195019.