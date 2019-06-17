Woman left suicidal after paying £310,000 for contaminated Sarisbury Green house she can't live in

A WOMAN has been left feeling suicidal after her dream home turned to nightmare after becoming contaminated – with her accusing a property developer and a housing authority of ‘bully-boy tactics’ and being in ‘cahoots’.

Yvette Davis, 54, revealed she has been financially crippled after having to fork out £50,000 in mortgage payments since buying her newly-built home in Jellicoe Drive, Sarisbury Green, despite only living there briefly.

Yvette Davis

Ms Davis bought the house in July 2015 for £309,950 from Linden Homes but has slammed the house builder and the National House Building Council (NHBC), an organisation setting standards for new UK homes and providing warranties for buyers, for failing in their obligations after refusing to take the plagued house back.

The executive assistant said she had been left to foot the bill for a house that was ‘not fit for purpose’ after green gunge was coming out of a bathroom tap – with tests revealing it was bacteria pseudomonas aeruginosa.

Linden and NHBC also stopped payments towards her temporary accommodation after initially covering these – leaving Ms Davis picking up the bill.

Ms Davis said: ‘My life has been ripped apart by Linden Homes and NHBC. Linden sold me a house that was contaminated and therefore not habitable but they never took it back or solved the problem.

Water report confirming Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria

‘When my case was handed over to the NHBC they failed to meet the warranty. I’ve been left paying for a house that I’ve never lived in and now I have no money left after having to use up all my life savings.

‘I have been signed off work, had a nervous breakdown, a suspected heart attack and felt suicidal after suffering clinical depression.’

Ms Davis’ humiliation was complete after she was hauled before Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court by Fareham Borough Council last week for not paying council tax of £1,711.26 on the house. During the hearing Ms Davis said Linden and NHBC were in ‘cahoots’ and had ‘bullied’ her.

A spokesperson from Linden Homes said it was ‘unable to ascertain any source of contamination’ with them ‘no longer able to control testing or remedial works to the property’ after it was handed over to NHBC.

An NHBC Spokesperson said it was ‘sorry’ for problems with it ‘inappropriate to comment’ as it was now a legal matter.