Woman rescued after three-vehicle crash in Portsmouth leaves her car stuck on its side

Have your say

FIREFIGHTERS freed a woman from her car after a crash left it stuck on its side.

The Nissan Micra rolled after a collision with two parked cars in New Road in Copnor, Portsmouth, just after 9.15pm on Sunday.

The Nissan Micra on its side in New Road, Copnor, on Sunday night

A woman driving the car was travelling from Copnor Road into New Road when she hit a parked Vauxhall Astra and a Vauxhall Zafira.

Dramatic footage from the scene of the crash, above, shows firefighters rolling her car back on to four wheels.

A spokesman for Southsea Fire Station said the woman did not have to be cut out of the vehicle but was freed after they gained access to its boot.

Hampshire Constabulary said the driver was not under the influence or alcohol or drugs.

The woman received treatment from South Central Ambulance Service at the scene but her condition is currently unknown.

The News has contacted the service for more information.