Woman scoops £5,500 prize 

A PETERSFIELD woman has scooped £5,500 after being a winner of a South Western Railway (SWR) scheme.

Sarah Davidson claimed the funds after entering the ‘renew without the queue’ prize draw having switched to the Touch Smartcard.

Switching is free and easy to do and offers benefits including buying and managing her season or single and return journey tickets online – avoiding the need to queue for a paper ticket.

Customers can also benefit from the Automated Delay Repay compensation if the service is delayed by 15 minutes or more when renewing season tickets.

London Travelcards can also be added to the Smartcard, allowing customers to tap ‘in-and-out’ at tube stations across the City’s transport network.

Sarah Davidson said: ‘I was absolutely over the moon on receiving the email that I won – I actually had to confirm that it wasn’t an April fools. I plan on saving the money to pay for next year’s ticket.

‘The Touch Smartcard is so much easier and more reliable than the old tickets – I am so happy to be using it now.’

SWR season ticket holders are automatically entered in the prize draw when they switch to the Touch Smartcard.

This is the final month for customers to have the opportunity to win back the full value of their ticket.