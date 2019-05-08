Woman suffers ‘life-changing’ injuries after being hit by train on line between Littlehampton and Worthing 

Have your say

A WOMAN has suffered ‘life-changing' injuries after being hit by a train last night.

The incident happened at Ferring level crossing and caused disruption on the line between Littlehampton and Worthing in West Sussex.

Lines across the south coast were disrupted last night. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

It caused widespread disruption with trains to and from Portsmouth being affected and closures affected stations up to Chichester.

Our sister title the Worthing Herald have reported that a woman suffered ‘life-changing’ injuries.

British Transport Police (BTP) were called to the scene following the incident on the line near Goring-on-Sea shortly after 5pm yesterday.

The woman was treated at the scene by paramedics and was taken to hospital with 'life-changing’ injuries.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious, a BTP spokesman has said.

An air ambulance landed at the scene but the woman was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton by ambulance.

