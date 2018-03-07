Woman wins at the Oscars

Have your say

A WOMAN from Clanfield won an Oscar for her involvement in a short film.

Rebecca Harris won at the prestigious awards on Sunday night in the Live Action Short Film category for the production The Silent Child.

Set in England and inspired by real events, The Silent Child centres upon a profoundly deaf girl, aged four. With the help of a social worker, this once-withdrawn girl suddenly feels connected to the world as their relationship blossoms.

The leading role is played by a young actress with deafness and it is the first time in 31 years a film featuring a deaf person made the shortlist.

Rebecca, 25, is a Video Production and Film Studies graduate from the University of West London.