Women and children rushed to hospital after multi-car pile-up in Wickham

WOMEN and children were rushed to hospital after a head-on collision in Wickham this evening.

A multi-agency response saw emergency crews swoop to Southwick Road at 6pm after a three-car pile-up left up to five people being taken to hospital.

Fire crews from Fareham and Cosham, who released one person trapped in their car, joined forces with three ambulances, an air ambulance and police.

Those injured in the crash were said to be in a non-life threatening condition.

A Volkswagen Golf and Passet were among the three cars in the collision.

A spokesman for Fareham Fire Station said: ‘Women and children were among those taken to hospital following a head-on collision in a non-life threatening condition.’