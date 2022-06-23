Friends and fellow Woodbrook United players Tara Randall, from Hilsea, and Shanai Fitzjohn, from Fratton, will host a football fundraiser on July 3 in aid of Cancer Research UK, a charity which close to both of their hearts.

The pair, who first met through their shared interest in the sport, already had plans to take part in the Ultra White Collar Boxing event held at the Mountbatten Centre in Hilsea during the following week, on July 9.

‘We’re both [Tara and Shanai] really sporty people so we just like keeping active, it’s a nice thing to do together,’ said Tara.

(From L to R) Tara Randall, 3rd, and Shanai Fitzjohn, 5th, with members of Woodbrook United team.

However, they are going one step further by organising their own fundraiser in aid of the charity, held at Bartons Green in Havant.

Tara added: ‘We met and became friends through football, we decided we wanted to do something extra while the season wasn’t taking place. Both me and Shanai have had family members pass away from cancer, so we thought it would be a nice thing to do to raise a bit of extra money on top of the boxing event.

With every player and spectator being charged £5 to attend, £2.50 for children, the friends hope to raise as much money as possible for the cancer charity.

Tara said: ‘It will be a good day out and hopefully we’ll raise quite a lot of money.

‘Quite a few of the players on our team have also had family members suffer from cancer so they’re all quite committed to the day,’ added Tara.

Twenty-five players will be taking part on the day, all of whom will be dressed in fancy dress, along with a barbecue, a cake sale and a raffle also on offer for those planning to join the fundraising festivities.

‘Each player is expecting to bring at least five to 10 family and friends, so there should be quite a few spectators,’ said Tara.

Tara and Shanai plan to wear matching costumes yet to be revealed, but with a flamingo already on the guest list they say it won’t be your ‘everyday’ Sunday afternoon football match.