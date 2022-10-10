Ian Parmiter, aka ‘Lord Sonic’, has set up the ‘Falling Out of a Hole’ exhibition – with a myriad of poignant paintings and sculptures being showcased.

The display opened to the public on Friday at Art Space Portsmouth, in Southsea, setting out the antiques dealer’s personal strategies for handling Parkinson’s.

Ian Parmiter said his exhibition explains his personal strategies of coping with Parkinson's disease and keeping himself from 'falling out of a hole'. Picture: Mike Cooter (081022).

Mr Parmiter told The News: ‘It explains my philosophy on life, my love of the summer, my struggle with Parkinson’s, and how I use my art to pull myself together.

‘My art improves my life, balance, and makes me stronger.’

The owner of Parmiter’s antiques said 60 visitors came to explore the exhibition and were greeted with a ‘nice, warm and bubbly atmosphere’.

He said patrons told him they were inspired by his story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the most prominent sculptures on display is 'Big Balls', which Mr Parmiter said illustrates what you need sometimes to pick yourself up off the floor. Picture: Mike Cooter (081022).

‘Everyone’s got stuff haven’t they, even people who believed they are 100 per cent healthy have got some kind of worry or mental thought I’m sure,’ he said.

‘If you can see a bit of brightness in your day, especially when you have suffered like I have, and people see you carry on and do things, they get inspired by it.

‘They think "if he can do it, I can do it.”’

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Emptifish guitarist is constantly challenging himself through art, cycling around Southsea, and swimming in the sea.

Ian Parmiter said he is planning on creating more art for future exhibitions. Picture: Mike Cooter (081022).

The exhibition is open to the public on Fridays and weekend until October 29 – appointments available on weekdays.

One of Mr Parmiter’s prominent creations is ‘Big Balls’, a sculpture depicting a man in a crucifix position with a pair of cast iron privates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: ‘Without being rude, that’s what you have to have sometimes to pick yourself off the floor and keep going.’

Today (October 10) is World Mental Health Day, where people are encouraged to discuss mental illness.

Mr Parmiter said when his Parkinson’s was at its worst, he used to ‘crawl out of the house’ to ‘get round the block’ and build himself up slowly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The artist wants to show chronic illness is ‘not the end of your life’, but a ‘new beginning’.