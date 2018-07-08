World-renowned skater Tom Knox visits Southsea on European tour with Dickies

YOUNG skaters were inspired as a world-renowned pro paid a visit to an independent store in Portsmouth.

British talent Tom Knox staged a meet-and-greet session at Bored of Southsea in Albert Road on Saturday.

Tom Knox (second left, front row) outside Bored of Southsea with fellow skateboarders. Picture: Keith Woodland

The 27-year-old from London stopped in the city as part of his European Skate Tour with durable Texan clothing manufacturer, Dickies.

His visit to the south coast will be his only UK stop of the campaign, which boasts six other legs in Paris, Barcelona, Innsbruck, Amsterdam, Stuttgart and Stockholm over the next 12 days.

Alfie Sexton from Gosport was among the cluster of fans there to meet him – before he commanded a skate jam in Milton.

The 16-year-old, who has been skating for the past four years, said: ‘It’s always nice to have the chance to meet people who are as good at skating as Tom is, especially to get the chance to actually skate with them too.

Pro-skater Tom Knox grinds at the post-meet and greet skate in Milton on Saturday. Picture: Jake Dicks

‘He’s a big inspiration and watching him makes me want to improve and be like him.’

Jake Dicks from Waterlooville was equally impressed with the visit.

The 18-year-old said: ‘It’s sick to have a pro-skater come down to Portsmouth, it’s great for the city.

‘I’ve been skating for about five years now and you don’t expect to meet pros, so this is mad.’

Tom Knox watches the local talent on-show at his post-meet and greet skate jam in Milton on Saturday. Picture: Jake Dicks

As well as a Dickies backing to his name, skater Tom – who rides ‘goofy’, with his left foot at the tail of his board – has sponsors and shout outs from brands Isle Skateboards, New Balance Numeric, Kr3w, Lost Art, Sml. Wheels, Independent Trucks and Jessup.

Speaking to The News during his scorching summer visit on Saturday, he said: ‘The guys here are all proper skateboarders which is lovely and the scene in Portsmouth is incredible.

‘I came to Southsea when I was 18, but it was a bit of a jolly and I can’t remember much of it.

‘I know the guys here worked with the council to build the park at Milton and that shows, because it looks really fun.’

Gary Scott, one of the owners of Bored of Southsea, added: ‘Tom is a big name – a super good skateboarder – so we’re really chuffed to get to see him in action here.’