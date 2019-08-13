You could be paid £39,000 a year to help turn 8-year-old into YouTube star

A FAMILY are offering to pay someone £750 a week to help their eight-year-old become a YouTube sensation.

The parents, who work full-time, are looking for an experienced nanny, who can help their daughter record, edit and publish online video content, and will pay a part-time salary of £39,000 per annum.

A family want a nanny to help turn their daughter into a YouTube star. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

In the job advert posted on Childcare.co.uk the family say that the aim is for the eight-year-old to become a YouTube star within the next couple of years.

The 30 hours-a-week role will involve getting the girl up and ready for school, then picking her up and making her dinner until the parents come home at 7pm.

During the evenings the parents would like the nanny to assist their daughter with her YouTube channel, which will include general content creation and production.

READ MORE: Poundland to start selling items for less than £1

Job advert on Childcare.co.uk for the role. Picture: Childcare.co.uk

Anyone looking to apply for the role will need to be tech savvy and have experience in social media and video techniques.

According to the advert, the couple are hoping to find someone that will provide their child, who is ‘a natural in front of the camera’, with the skills to turn her passion into a lucrative social media career.

Currently the young girl’s YouTube channel is predominantly her singing and doing make-up and in the parent’s own words ‘is in need of polishing’.

The London parents also said that the nanny’s ability to teach their child online safety is ‘vital’, continuing on to say ‘if creating and sharing content online is something that she’s so adamant on doing, then we want to make sure that she is learning to navigate potential dangers online.’

The nanny is to spend up to two hours every evening of the week helping the girl with her YouTube channel, whether that be filming her, coming up with ideas, promoting the channel or editing the videos they’ve created.

The parents would like to hire someone by the end of August, in time for when the new school term starts. They’ve stated that it’s a ‘big bonus’ if candidates can demonstrate their own successful social media platform.

Childcare.co.uk is a platform which allows parents to search for and connect with babysitters, childminders, nannies, nurseries, private tutors and schools and also allows childcare providers to advertise their services.

READ MORE: Waste collectors who dumped rubbish at 100-tonne fly-tip in Havant ordered to pay thousands in compensation

The site has more than 2 million users nationwide and is the largest online community for parents in the UK having launched in 2009.

Richard Conway, founder of Childcare.co.uk said: ‘In our modern world where you can find a YouTube video for just about anything, it’s no wonder that the kids of today find content creation an attractive hobby or even career choice.

It seems that they no longer turn on the TV for entertainment, but watch their favourite YouTubers for hours, of course it’s going to inspire them!

‘Technology is such a big part of life, if I’m perfectly honest, I’m surprised we haven’t had a similar request before now.

‘Even if people don’t agree with this, it shows the parent’s dedication to helping their daughter’s dream come true, and if it doesn’t work out, at least the child is learning some pretty invaluable digital skills!’

You can apply for the role on Childcare.co.uk's website by clicking here