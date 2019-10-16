You could be paid £45 an hour to teach kids to play Fortnite and Fifa

Playing video games has gone from being a hobby to being a viable career for many people across the globe.

From competing in eSports tournaments such as the Fortnite World Cup, with millions in prize money, to streaming on sites like Twitch or YouTube.

Now you could be paid £45 an hour to tutor kids and help them improve their skills in Fifa and other games.

Online tutoring platform Tutor House is launching a brand new eSports programme.

The website promises that the service will give gaming enthusiasts the chance to hire a professional gaming tutor to improve their performance.

Tutor House is looking for eSports Tutors to encourage game-savvy children into a career within eSports and professional gaming.

The company says that selected pros can expect to earn upwards of £45 an hour teaching students how to improve their general skills, reaction times and in-game tactics.

Hopeful eSports Tutors will need to go through an approval process which will include providing evidence of their level within their chosen game(s), as well as a valid form of ID, and an up to date enhanced DBS certificate.

Any eSports Tutors who are approved by Tutor House will be expected to deliver one-on-one tutoring for their chosen game, either in person or virtually.

Alex Dyer, founder of Tutor House, said: ‘At Tutor House our goal is to give all students, whatever their ability, the best chance to pursue whichever career they feel is for them. Whether this be medicine, law or eSports, we want to make sure that everyone has the necessary tools and education to help them succeed.

‘When it comes to eSports, the market has skyrocketed in recent years, with champions around the world sometimes earning millions, which we saw recently in the Fortnite World Cup.

‘Professional gaming is becoming a more accepted career path, and we want to make sure that students have the support and guidance to successfully pursue any career path they choose.’

If you want to apply to be an eSports tutor click this link here.