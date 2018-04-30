Young friends raise cash for children’s hospice with fun day in Portsmouth

Have your say

TWO young friends raised hundreds of pounds for a hospice that supports sick children.

India Roy, six, and her school friend Willow Harris, also six, organised the family fun day at the Pelham Arms, in Portsmouth.

The event had face painting, crafts, games, a raffle and a cake sale and was a huge success with the attending families.

Thanks to people’s generosity, the fun day raised £710 for Naomi House and Jacksplace.

The hospice, based near Winchester, supports children and young adults who have life-limiting or life-threatening conditions.

India said: ‘The fundraiser was good and lots of people came.

‘We did a cake sale, bracelet sale and a raffle.

‘I had lots of fun with my friends.’

Natalie Roy, India’s mum, said she was proud of the girls for raising so much money from the event which she helped organise with Willow’s mum Hollie Patterson.

‘It is amazing how much they managed to raise,’ Natalie said.

‘We have businesses to thank for that because we had some great raffle prizes and everyone bought lots of tickets.

‘The company I work for matched the £710 raised from the fun day so they actually raised more than £1,400.

‘Everyone really enjoyed themselves and it was a lovely afternoon.

‘The girls have definitely got the fundraising bug.’

India and Willow, who attend Westover Primary School, organised the fun day after being picked to take part in a fundraiser by photographer Dani Geddes. Dani holds a Walk the Walk catwalk show every year and this year’s event at the Marriott Hotel was for Naomi House and Jacksplace.

Every child who takes part in the show is asked to raise money.

In total, the Walk the Walk event raised £13,236.

India added: ‘I liked the catwalk and the beautiful dresses. I want to do more fundraisers in the future.’