Young Gosport footballers gearing up for sponsored run

YOUNG Gosport Borough footballers are planning to run a mile in Stokes Bay to raise money later this month.

On June 22, at 10.30am, nine boys from the U6 Red football club in the town will be running a mile starting from Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (Gafirs).

They are raising money for football raincoats, tournaments and other well-needed kit and balls.

Half the money raised is also going to the Oakley Waterman Caravan Foundation, which offers respite opportunities to families of children with life-threatening illnesses.

Rachel Perryman, from Gosport, whose son Eli plays for the team, said that Eli’s uncle sparked his interest in football.

She said: ‘I love watching him play – it is like a good old family friendship, which is nice to see.

‘These boys are five and six years of age, doing something for charity and equipment that is needed for them to succeed in their football careers.’

To sponsor the team, people can go to justgiving.com/crowdfunding/gosportboroughu6reds.