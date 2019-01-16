The RSPCA is appealing for information after a young horse was abandoned near the edge of Hampshire.

The black cob cross filly was found near Salisbury, by the Hampshire county boundary, on Sunday by a member of the public.

Picture: RSPCA

RSPCA staff said the horse, which did not have a microchip, was found in an ‘horrendous state’.

RSPCA Inspector Charlotte Coggins said: ‘We’re really keen to hear from anyone who can help us find out who abandoned her and asking anyone with information to call us on 0300 123 8018.

‘She is very skinny and ridden with lice. She also has lots of scalding to the back legs with horrendous diarrhoea and was very subdued, struggling to walk and lacking energy.

Picture: RSPCA

‘She is now receiving the care and kindness she needs and beginning her recovery.’

The horse has been named Arion, after the Greek mythological immortal horse, because of her survival skills.

RSPCA equine welfare expert Mark Kennedy said: ‘We receive around 80 calls a day about horses to our 24-hour emergency hotline and are always being asked to help horses in dire need.

‘As soon as we rehome a horse we have another horse in need entering our care.

‘The poor economic climate, over-breeding of horses, the high cost of vet care and falling prices for horses have all contributed to the crisis - and with the poor harvest this summer and associated increases in forage, bedding and feed costs we expect even more horses will need our help this winter.’