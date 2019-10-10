Young man in Southsea suffers 'serious injuries' at home

A MAN has suffered serious injuries in a late-night incident.

People in Norman Road, Southsea, were shocked when two police vans and two ambulance service vehicles arrived in the early hours of this morning.

Norman Road, Southsea. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The commotion of a man shouting and doors slamming concerned residents at around 12.30am.

Student Gareth James, 21, said: ‘I did hear a lot of commotion, something along the lines of “someone’s stabbed”.

‘I think people arrived from a night out and found someone or something like that. He was phoning the services.’

READ MORE: Portsmouth man charged over Guardian columnist Owen Jones assault is named

The ambulance service said a man aged between 19-20 was found with serious injuries.

He was taken to University Hospital Southampton’s major trauma centre. He was in a serious but stable condition.

A South Central Ambulance Service spokesman said: ‘We received a 999 call at 12.32am today with the caller reporting an approximately 19-20-year-old male had sustained serious injuries at a property on Norman Road, Southsea.

‘We sent an ambulance, a paramedic team leader in a rapid response vehicle and the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance critical care car to the incident.

READ MORE: Actress in court admits impersonating missing toddler Katrice Lee

‘After initial treatment at the scene, the patient was then taken to the major trauma centre at University Hospital Southampton in a serious but stable condition.’

People who spoke to The News today said it was not thought a crime had been committed. There was no police cordon in the street and people were coming and going from the house concerned.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘We were called shortly after half past midnight to reports of a man who sustained injuries. Enquiries are ongoing.’