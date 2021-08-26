Older members of Havant’s Dynamo Youth Theatre group will perform the comedy ‘The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society’s highly unusual production of Macbeth’ at The Spring Arts Centre from September 1 to 4.

Tad Harrison, a former member of Dynamo Youth Theatre, has returned to the company to direct the show.

The 19-year-old is hoping to start a professional career in the theatre.

Members of Havant's Dynamo Youth Theatre company

It is an annual tradition for the sixth form members of the theatre group to put on a production in September, which for many is their final show with the company before leaving for university or to start work.

The performers get involved with all aspects of the production, from directing and set design to choreography and costumes.

Andrew Bowker, founder of Dynamo Youth Theatre, said: ‘We hope the community of Havant and surrounding areas will come to see the show and support our young people who have worked so hard on this production.

‘The pandemic has been a challenging time for theatre groups like ours and I know the cast are really looking forward to finally being able to perform to an audience.

‘We are also looking for new members so if you are interested in performing, please come along to the show and speak to me in the interval to find out more.’

Tickets to the show are £9 each or £7 for concessions, and are available from The Spring Arts Centre box office on 023 9247 2700 or from thespring.co.uk/whats-on.

Dynamo Youth Theatre was set up by Andrew, a local schoolteacher, 40 years ago when he noticed that there was little opportunity for young people in the area to continue performing after the age of 11.

Several former members of the theatre company have gone on to careers in the industry, and many children of past members have since joined the company.

The theatre company rehearses at The Pallant Centre in Havant, and is looking for new members aged 11-18.

