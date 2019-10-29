Young Portsmouth ballerinas set to take to the stage for Cinderella in Hollywood at the Kings Theatre

YOUNG ballerinas will perform alongside professional international dancers as they take to the stage at the Kings Theatre.

Taking part in 11 days of rehearsals at Trafalgar School will be 35 talented young dancers from the Portsmouth area, preparing to perform Cinderella in Hollywood on November 22 and 23.

Bethany Fox, 17, and Callum Finch, 12'Pictures: Ben Garner

The new ballet will star international principal dancers, and all the soloist and corps de ballet roles in the production will be performed by 100 dancers aged eight to 18.

Lucy Kate Star Academy dancer Callum Finch, 12, said: ‘I started dancing because my sister went to a baby ballet club and I used to want to join in – so my mum took me to ballet lessons.

‘I am excited to meet new people at English Youth Ballet and to have the chance to be in a professional ballet show.

‘I hope to be able to go to White Lodge – the Royal Ballet School as I’ve done some summer schools there. I’d like to be a professional ballet dancer.’

Young ballet dancers from the Portsmouth area will be performing in Cinderella in Hollywood at The Kings Theatre

Bethany Fox, 17, dances with Dorothy Temple School of Dance in Gosport. She said: ‘I started dancing when I when I was around two and a half years old. I started because my mum was a dancer and she wanted me to do it.

‘I’m looking forward to dancing with English Youth Ballet to learn new skills and to strengthen my dancing.’

English Youth Ballet held a huge audition for the ballet in June this year. The excitement and atmosphere was said to be electric, with lucky dancers hearing they had been accepted on the day.

The group is being trained by Brazilian principal dancer Samantha Camejo, who will be dancing the lead role of Cinderella, and has previously danced with the English National Ballet.

Samantha said: ‘The young dancers are treated just like the professionals in the rehearsals with English Youth Ballet. They discover what having a dance career might be like - both in the studio and on the stage. It is an amazing experience for them.’

Tickets can be purchased at the Box Office 023 9282 8282 or at kingsportsmouth.co.uk.