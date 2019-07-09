Young recruits from across the country compete in field gun competition at Royal Navy's HMS Collingwood

Hot on the heels of the Seniors’ Challenge, HMS Collingwood hosted the annual Junior Leaders’ Field Gun Competition.

As the only competition open specifically for new recruits aged 16 to 24, the event offers a unique chance to work as a team.

RAF Cosford crew with their trophy at HMS Collingwood Junior Leaders Field Gun Competition

The 17 teams had little prior experience of field gun and only had one week to train, with the finals taking place on Friday in front of friends, family and personnel.

Plate 2 was won by the Sea Cadets, Plate 1 saw the Fareham College team first over the finishing line, and the RAF Cosford crew won the main final.

Commodore Graeme Little OBE, chairman of Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity Field Gun, said: ‘Whilst the competition is an inevitable focus, the event is a week-long experience for young people, immersed in a naval service environment to develop a range of key leadership and teamwork skills.’