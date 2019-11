A YOUNG woman’s car flipped on its roof after crashing in Gosport tonight.

The female, aged in her early 20s, was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital after the incident on St Nicholas Avenue at around 9pm.

Emergency crews were on hand to assist the ‘shaken-up’ woman, who only suffered minor injuries.

A spokesman from Gosport Fire Station said: ‘We were called to a road traffic incident involving a car that had flipped onto its roof. The young female was shaken-up.’