Youngster discuss lasting legacy of Tom Prince during Blue Day celebrations

Have your say

College Park Infant School’s children and assistant head teacher, Emma Moran, got together to celebrate the last ever Blue Day.

The fundraising event started 10 years ago and is about raising money for the Tom Prince Cancer Trust, in memory of the boy who died from cancer.

Today is the final Blue Day

College Park Infant School has been taking part since the event begun and celebrated the event by talking about it in a group with the some of the reception, year one and year two pupils: Charlie, Mia, Florence, Thomas, Sienna, Oliver, Farrah, Maisie, Frankie (boy) and Frankie (girl), Ayden and Shayla.

They also had a few extra minutes of play-time.

Many children sported their Pompey kits, while others wore more adventurous outfits.

Assistant head teacher Emma Moran said: ‘We ask the children for a suggested donation of £1.

‘We haven’t counted it up yet but we normally raise over £300 with all the children we’ve got here.

‘I enjoyed seeing everybody dressed up in a sea of blue in assembly!’

She also added it was a ‘shame’ that this would be the event’s last year.

The Tom Prince Cancer Trust reached its £1m target in 2016 and the money has been invested into osteosarcoma research at the University College London.