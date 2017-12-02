Youngsters dedicated to saving elephants

PUPILS at a primary school have spent a term at school learning about endangered elephants across the world, before taking what they had learned and putting it into action.

Year Five students from St Thomas More’s Catholic Primary School in Havant spent eight weeks on the topic of endangered elephants — learning that one dies every 15 minutes.

But with the support of their parents, the pupils decided to do something amazing — and do their part to save the species.

Hosting a fun day at the school in June, the students managed to raise more than £440 for the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, which is why the school won this year’s Care of the Environment Award.

At the event, students organised a coconut shy, penalty shootout and a variety of other games.

Across the 13 stalls they also held bake sales, raffle prizes and treasure hunts.

Year Five teacher Alex Vaux, who joined other staff members and some of the pupils at the We Can Do It awards, belives that the charity event had a profound impact on students.

He said: ‘It gives them a purpose to what they’re doing rather than writing things for no reason, so they’re engaged that way.’