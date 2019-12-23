Youngsters sing new Fratton Park song at Portsmouth FC game

Have your say

YOUNGSTERS from schools in Portsmouth braved the wet weather to perform in front of the Fratton faithful at the weekend.

Children from Milton Park Primary School and Meon Junior School were at Fratton Park on Saturday to perform The Pompey Chant, written by Out of the Ark Music.

A children's choir sings at half time during the match between Portsmouth and Ipswich Town at Fratton Park on Saturday'Picture: Graham Hunt/Pro Sports Images

Performed at half-time, the song is based on The Portsmouth Song and The Pompey Chimes.

The song was performed to the delight of Pompey’s home support, who gave the youngsters a raptuous round of applause.

Piper Roberts, six, said she enjoyed singing in front of the Fratton faithful.

She said: ‘It was scary because there were lots of people.

‘But I was really happy when we did it and when everyone clapped.’

Clara Adams, nine, said: ‘The song was quite easy to learn and I really liked it too.

‘It was exciting to be out on the pitch singing with everyone.’

The rain started to chuck it down as the youngsters stepped out onto the touchline, but that didn’t stop them from belting out the song.

The children were led by musical director Alistair Ross, said: ‘It was a wonderful experience hearing this song resounding around Fratton Park.

‘Singing and chanting at matches is a real opportunity to express enthusiasm, emotion and support, and the choir instilled that enthusiasm around the stadium.

‘Performing at the hub of Pompey’s community has been a great time to be able to share and nurture the concept of community and intergenerational singing.

‘We hope the excitement will encourage not only the school children of the choir to continue singing, but the rest of the crowd at Fratton Park.’

Music publisher Out of the Ark Music has more than 30 years of experience, producing music for almost 20,000 primary schools across the UK.

Co-writer of the song, Helen Johnson, said: ‘The experience of writing this song has been a great one.

‘We were able to bring together timeless songs and chants from the rich Pompey history, and create some original lyrics that will hopefully generate pride in the Portsmouth community.’