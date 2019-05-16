Best pubs to watch Pompey game

YOUR picks for best Portsmouth pubs to watch the Pompey game at tonight 

POMPEY are bidding to overturn the first-leg deficit and make it to Wembley for the second time this season at Fratton Park tonight.  

The game, which will be last under the iconic floodlights, is sold out. So if you haven’t been lucky enough to get a ticket and are thinking about watching the match, here are our readers suggestions for pubs you can go to watch the game. 

1. The Shearer Arms

Located in Shearer Road, this pub is one our readers suggest watching the game in. One wrote: 'A real local pub with 4 screens. Also a big strong Pompey following.'
2. The Royal Albert

This pub on Albert Road is recommended for watching Pompey games. A reader wrote: ' Lovely garden with telly in.'
3. Bar 69

This pub is on Palmerston Road. One of our readers wrote: 'Bar 69. Two large screens and discount drinks.'
4. The Milton Arms

Located in Milton Road, this pub has been recommended as a place to watch the match. One reader wrote: 'all drinks are staying at normal week day prices and end of the season disco pup '.
