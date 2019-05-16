YOUR picks for best Portsmouth pubs to watch the Pompey game at tonight 

The game, which will be last under the iconic floodlights, is sold out. So if you haven’t been lucky enough to get a ticket and are thinking about watching the match, here are our readers suggestions for pubs you can go to watch the game.

1. The Shearer Arms Located in Shearer Road, this pub is one our readers suggest watching the game in. One wrote: 'A real local pub with 4 screens. Also a big strong Pompey following.' Google Maps Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

2. The Royal Albert This pub on Albert Road is recommended for watching Pompey games. A reader wrote: ' Lovely garden with telly in.' Google Maps Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

3. Bar 69 This pub is on Palmerston Road. One of our readers wrote: 'Bar 69. Two large screens and discount drinks.' Malcolm Wells JPIMedia Buy a Photo

4. The Milton Arms Located in Milton Road, this pub has been recommended as a place to watch the match. One reader wrote: 'all drinks are staying at normal week day prices and end of the season disco pup '. Chris Moorhouse JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

View more