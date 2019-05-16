YOUR picks for best Portsmouth pubs to watch the Pompey game at tonight
POMPEY are bidding to overturn the first-leg deficit and make it to Wembley for the second time this season at Fratton Park tonight.
The game, which will be last under the iconic floodlights, is sold out. So if you haven’t been lucky enough to get a ticket and are thinking about watching the match, here are our readers suggestions for pubs you can go to watch the game.
1. The Shearer Arms
Located in Shearer Road, this pub is one our readers suggest watching the game in. One wrote: 'A real local pub with 4 screens. Also a big strong Pompey following.'