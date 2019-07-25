Youth musicians from Fareham and Gosport to perform by Lake Garda this summer

Young musicians from Fareham and Gosport are perform a concert on the shores of Lake Garda during the summer holidays.

More than 160 members of Hampshire’s youth ensembles will be touring Europe, including the Gosport and Fareham Youth Orchestra.

Members of the orchestra will leave on the 29 July for seven days in Italy, including day trips to Verona and Venice.

The ensembles, which bring together the county’s most able young musicians aged 11 to 18, are led by Hampshire Music Service, part of the County Council.

Councillor Roz Chadd, Hampshire County Council’s Executive Member for Education and Skills, wished all the members a safe and successful trip.

She said: ‘Their enthusiasm and musical talent make all their performances a delight to watch – they are a credit to Hampshire, and can be proud to represent the county on the wider stage.’