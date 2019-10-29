Youths film themselves riding a miniature pony while trespassing in Fareham field - leaving owner with £50 vets bill

A 36-inch tall miniature pony has been left with internal bruising after pupils from a Fareham school climbed on her back - and her owner has been left chasing the school for an apology.

The pupils from Henry Cort School, in Hillson Drive, filmed themselves trespassing in the field and riding the miniature pony, which suffered internal bruising as a result of the incident.

The youths filmed themselves riding the miniature pony in the Fareham field.

Owner Karen Edmunds said: ‘I was up the field at the time. I heard one of them say ‘get on her.’ I ran over to them, but they ran off.

‘I couldn't catch them, but they doubled back on themselves and headed towards the school.

‘I went straight to the school reception to explain what happened.’

A friend later found footage of the youths riding Fern, a 14-year old pony, on social media.

Karen said: ‘Kids coming on to the field to play football is no problem.

'But this was just cruel and spiteful.’

Karen had to give up her hobby of horse riding following an operation on her back in 2007, and received Fern as gift from Karen’s mother just one year before she died from cancer in 2012.

Now the 59-year-old has been left to pay £50 in vets bills and has been chasing the school to receive an apology in writing. The incident happened on Wednesday, September 18.

The school texted her to say it had 'dealt' with the situation, but gave no further information - and Karen hopes to hear from the pupil's parents.

The mother-of-three said: 'If it had been one of my kids, I would have marched them to help out whoever they had hurt.'

Claudia Cubbage, principal of Henry Cort Community College, said: 'We do not comment on individuals but confirm that the matter was dealt with swiftly and appropriately and the horse owner was satisfied with the way that we had resolved the situation.'

Earlier in the month, horse owners called on the school to reconsider its upcoming firework display, fearing nearby horses could bolt and injure themselves.

More than 200 horses are kept in the fields next to the school.