YOUTUBE stars Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes have been spotted enjoying an evening in Portsmouth.

The couple, known as Zoella and PointlessBlog on YouTube, played and ate at Dice Board Game Lounge in Albert Road last night.

Zoe Sugg, known as Zoella on YouTube, posted Instagram stories as she enjoyed food and games at Dice Board Game Lounge in Albert Road. Instagram/Zoe Sugg (@zoesugg)

They were joined by Alfie’s sister Poppy and her boyfriend, Sean Elliot, before watching Kate Nash play next door at the Wedgewood Rooms.

Zoe and Alfie have a combined 57.7million followers across YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and shared pictures of their night.

Ricki Parsons, co-owner of Dice, said the cafe has already had a surge more than 200 social media followers as a result.

‘It was actually one of our staff members who realised who they were as they went to pay at the end,’ the 32-year-old said.

Zoe Sugg, known as Zoella on YouTube, with boyfriend Alfie Deyes at the Kate Nash gig at the Wedgewood Rooms in Albert Road, Southsea. Instagram/Zoe Sugg (@zoesugg)

‘She was very excited when she realised and she let out a squeal and rushed over to tell some of the other staff.’

He added: ‘It’s good for us. It's been really funny because we’ve had people reaching out to us asking if we knew who they were here.

‘As a 32-year-old man I wasn’t someone who was particularly familiar with them, but I knew their names, and in retrospect it's pretty exciting.’

Hailing from Brighton, lifestyle blogger Zoella, 29, was criticised in 2017 for selling a 12-day advent calendar through retailer Boots for £50.

Dice employee and University of Portsmouth journalism student, Charlotte Hawes, said the star and her pals defied critics when she met them.

‘Alfie was the nicest guy,' the 22-year-old said.

‘Obviously with their jobs they put themselves out there and they do get criticised by the media, but they’re just normal people.'

She added: 'We nearly weren't even able to seat them because we were so busy last night.’

It is understood Zoe and her boyfriend Alfie, 25, share a £1.7m, mansion in Brighton, with seven bedrooms, five reception rooms and four bathrooms.

Her brother, Joe Sugg, is also a YouTuber and appeared on 2018’s series of BBC hit show Strictly Come Dancing.

He and his professional dance partner Dianne Buswell, now his girlfriend, lost in the final to TV journalist Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton.