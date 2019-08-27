Person left with 'serious injury' after two-car crash in Hayling Island

Have your say

A PERSON has been left with a ‘serious injury’ after a crash in Hayling Island this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Southwood Road at 2.42pm after a crash involving two cars.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘We were called at 2.42pm this afternoon to reports of a collision involving two vehicles in Southwood Road, Hayling Island.

‘One person suffered a serious, but not life threatening injury.’

The person’s current condition is unknown.

South Central Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.