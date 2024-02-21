Person recovered from the water by coastguard crews after being seen in sea at Portsmouth Harbour
Personnel from HM Coastguard, police, paramedics and lifeboat crews were all deployed to the area yesterday morning (February 20). Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (GAFIRS) said a volunteer rescue crew was involved in a "multi agency response to assist a person in the water in Portsmouth Harbour."
"On arrival the casualty had been recovered and was receiving treatment from the Ambulance Service," they added.
HM Coastguard did not provide further details about the incident.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been approached for comment.