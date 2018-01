Have your say

FIREFIGHTERS rescued a resident from a blaze in a flat.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said the injured person was suffering from smoke inhalation.

The fire in first floor flat's lounge happened at 12.22am in Station Road, Park Gate.

The flat was completely damaged by smoke in the fire, which was tackled with a hose reel, four breathing apparatus and two jets.

Investigators are set to probe the cause of the fire.

Fareham and High Town crews left at 1.17am.