A PERSON was taken to hospital after suffering burns at a restaurant fire.

Firefighters were called to The Golden Solent Chinese Restaurant in Lee-on-the-Solent after a fire, involving the deep fat fryer, broke out.

Crews from Portchester, Fareham, Gosport and Southsea helped tackle the blaze on Friday night which spread to the roof.

One casualty was taken to hospital with burns and smoke inhalation.