A TORTOISE died after a fire started in a conservatory in Portsmouth.

Firefighters from Cosham were called to Dovercourt Road last night after reports of the blaze.

Two tortoises were housed in the conservatory and the crew were able to rescue one of them which has survived.

The incident happened at 10.05pm and two hosereels were used.

The crews cleared smoke from the area before making the scene safe.