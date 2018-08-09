Pet hospital gets donation

A PORTSMOUTH-based pet hospital has received a cash donation from a regional housebuilder.

Portsmouth PDSA Pet Hospital, in Cowplain, received £1,000 from Persimmon Homes South Coast, based in Fareham, via its Community Champions scheme.

The builder chose the charity to benefit from its monthly match-funded donation.

Leading veterinary charity PDSA provides free and low cost treatment to sick and injured pets in need.

Sam Haig, pet hospital l eader at Portsmouth PDSA Pet Hospital, said: ‘Every day we provide critical care for pets of those who are most in need, so we’re thrilled that Persimmon has chosen us.’