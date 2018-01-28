Petrolheads rally in Southsea to pay tribute to crash victim

HUNDREDS of petrolheads packed out Southsea’s seafront to pay tribute to a teenager killed in a car crash.

Ethan Swallow, 19, of Bursledon, died in a crash on the A3(M) after his car collided with a barrier.

Ethan Swallow. Credit: PA Wire

To pay tribute to his life – and his love of cars – South Coast Cars organised a memorial evening at the D-Day Museum in Southsea on Friday night.

Drivers came from across the area in a range of vehicles – from hot hatchbacks to muscle cars and even the occasional supercar, with Ferraris, McLarens and Maseratis parked up at the seafront.

Craig Longman, 32, of Chichester, is one of those who helped to organise the event alongside Charlotte Edwards and Don Arnell. He said: ‘When we heard the news about Ethan we were approached and asked to do something in his honour.

‘I didn’t get to know him personally, but everyone knew just how much he loved cars. The fact that we have been able to bring his car down this evening and let people pay tribute to him means a lot to everyone here.’

Friend Jason Bromley, 23, of Farlington, said: ‘Ethan was always looking to get new work done on his car. I saw him and spoke to him just a few hours before the accident, which feels a bit weird for me.

‘We found out about his death almost straight away because we recognised his car in the pictures.

‘This evening has just been amazing – it’s great that there’s so many people here.’

Later in the evening, well-wishers fell silent as Ethan’s car was driven into the car park to mark his death.

Dan Carpenter, 28, of Fareham, said: ‘Seeing the car – it really brings it home. What has happened is such a shame, but it is why we are all here.

‘Everybody in the car community is here to support his family and friends.’