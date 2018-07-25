Pets warning over heatwave

WITH temperatures hitting a record 34C this week, leading vet charity PDSA has issued advice to owners on how to keep their pets cool and calm in the heatwave.

Vet Paul Manktelow has outlined his top tips for keeping animal companions fit and well during summer.

Signs of heat stroke to look out for include excessive panting, dribbling, unusual behaviour, disorientation and a bright red tongue or gums, which can quickly escalate to fatal collapse. It is advised to call a vet immediately in this situation.

Pets that have overheated in the sun should be draped with a cool damp towel and moved into the shade. It is recommended to change wet towels regularly, making sure they aren’t trapping heat and to cool pets until their breathing has settled.

Even if pets have cooled down it is advised for them to still be seen by a vet.

Other tips include to never leave pets in hot cars, conservatories or caravans – not even for a couple of minutes. Provide lots of fresh water and to make sure they have access to shade and are exercised during cooler periods of the day.

If travelling in a car, make sure there is plenty of fresh air and the temperature of the car is cool. Also, ensure pets’ fur is regularly trimmed.