Pfizer staff help charity to prepare its boats

A GROUP of employees gave up their time to help a charity with a project.

Staff from Pfizer helped Havant-based charity Oarsome Chance to build equipment and prepare boat hulls to render them fit for the water.

Oarsome Chance aims to help young people re-engage with mainstream education and employability prospects.

The charity aims to encourage the use of the local coastal waters through the sports of sailing and rowing.

Stuart, from Oarsome Chance, was extremely grateful for Pfizer’s support.

He said: ‘The group from Pfizer were such lovely people, extremely helpful and ideal role models.

‘They are a brilliant example of showing the numerous different pathways our children can take to achieve a career within a large organisation, we thank them for giving up their time for Oarsome Chance.’

Pfizer takes part in a rolling programme of volunteering events around the Havant area organised by Community First and has helped many charities and organisations.