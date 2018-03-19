Phonebox revamps fund planting of seven city trees

Children from Penhale Infants School have taken part in a tree planting initiative at Kingston Park with a team from Trees For Cities. From left, Lucas Chapman, Rory Harding, Ruby Elmes and Florence Evans. 'Picture Ian Hargreaves (180217-1)
SCHOOLCHILDREN teamed up with a pair of good causes in a bid to make the city greener.

Year 1 pupils from Penhale Infant School enjoyed a spot of gardening as they planted seven trees donated to Portsmouth by national initiative Trees for Cities.

They were sown by the youngsters at Kingston Park – where community group Fratton Big Local has already pencilled in plans to plant 30 more.

Reflecting on the importance of sustaining a green environment, David Elliott, CEO at Trees for Cities, said: ’Trees are one of the most vital elements of liveable and healthy cities.

‘They help create spaces that promote physical activity, reduce mental illness, and enhance community cohesion and are a connection with nature.’

The donation of seven plants comes in conjunction with Trees for Cities’ partnership with New World Payphones – a drive which ‘plants’ a tree for every rundown UK telephone box it revamps.