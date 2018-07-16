Photograph your summer fun for our One Summer’s Day competition

WITH the sun shining and lots of events and activities to do, summer has well and truly arrived.

As the warm weather continues this month, we want to see how you are spending your time with our annual One Summer’s Day photograph competition.

2017 One Summer's Day winner Jude Hughes with his picture featuring sister Coral

This Saturday, July 21, we want you to snap away and show us the fun you are getting up to with family and friends.

Whether you are sunbathing in the garden, enjoying an ice cream on Southsea Common or visiting the splash parks in Portsmouth and Gosport, we want to see.

You could be hosting a barbecue for family or walking your dog around Queen Elizabeth Country Park, take a picture and show us.

Previous winners have shown their perfect summer day to be joking with loved ones, splashing around in swimming pools or going on long walks, like last year’s One Summer’s Day winner Jude Hughes.

The teenager’s photograph showed sister Coral walking with a stunning scenic background.

As long as your picture depicts a typical summer’s day, you could stand a chance at winning.

Judge Sarah Standing, head of pictures at The News, has some advice on getting a good picture.

She said: ‘This summer has been fantastic so far with lovely weather and lots of fun things to get up to.

‘You have an opportunity to showcase your images and we’re really excited to see them

‘You don’t have to be a professional, just make sure you’ve got your camera or mobile phone to capture that perfect moment.

‘Look for a splash of colour, look for expression – look for anything that sums up your perfect summer’s day.

‘We very much look forward to seeing your entries – good luck.’

To enter the One Summer’s Day competition, email your picture to onesummersday@thenews.co.uk. Only photos taken on Saturday, July 21, will be considered.

All digital images must be high resolution and 1MB or above in size, to ensure they appear as taken on our pages.

Please include your full name, address and daytime contact number, plus a description of what and who is in your picture.