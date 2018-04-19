Photographic exhibition will showcase creativity

Chichester Camera Club members will be celebrating the club’s 125th year with work by new and aspiring photographers.

The club was originally known as the Chichester Photographic Society and actively continued until 1945.

Male hairdresser by Richard Ryder

After a four-year break it was reformed in 1949 under the present name, and is recognised as one of the most active and successful Camera Clubs in the South of England.

Richard Ryder, from the club, said: ‘Now in its fourth year, this is a superb opportunity to see really creative and inspiring work by the club’s new and aspiring members.

‘The exhibition will showcase the work of these photographers in both print and projected digital images.

‘The photographers will be on hand over the weekend and will be more than happy to discuss their work and photography in general with visitors.’

Chichester Camera Club Annual Spring Exhibition featuring the work of new and aspiring photographers. This is Emsworth by Richard Ryder

There will be an opportunity to buy the work on display and refreshments will be served throughout the weekend.

Head down to Tangmere Community Centre, Malcolm Road, Tangmere, on Saturday, April 28 from 10am until 5pm, or Sunday, April 29, from 10am until 4pm.

Go to chichestercameraclub.org.uk for more information.