PICTURE GALLERY: Beaulieu Spring Autojumble

More than 15,000 visitors and 3,000 exhibitors enjoyed the Spring Autojumble weekend at Beaulieu in the scorching sunshine.

The event is a huge outdoor sale of motoring items which attracts petrolheads from across the south and further afield.

Visitors also crowded to watch the National Motor Museum Trust’s 1950 BRM V16 roar into life with the first start-up of its newly restored engine.

Beaulieu events manager Judith Maddox said: ‘We really couldn’t have asked for better weather. The sunshine was perfect for the start-up of the BRM, which was certainly one of the highlights of the show, and visitors loved the sight and sound of this incredible racing car.

‘Also very memorable was MoggyFest and Friends, with a great mix of cars, antiques and vintage fashions on display.’