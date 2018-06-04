PICTURE GALLERY: Beaulieu Spring Autojumble

Beaulieu Spring Autojumble 2018 Spring Autojumble-Morris Minor timeline Spring Autojumble, which included a Royal wedding themed stand winner and the first start-up of the iconic BRM F1 racer, since the rebuild of its engine, in front of hundreds of show-goers. Picture: Beaulieu Enterprises Limited
Beaulieu Spring Autojumble 2018 Spring Autojumble-Morris Minor timeline Spring Autojumble, which included a Royal wedding themed stand winner and the first start-up of the iconic BRM F1 racer, since the rebuild of its engine, in front of hundreds of show-goers. Picture: Beaulieu Enterprises Limited
Peggy Johnson

Havant Wren who helped support D-Day forces dies aged 97

0
Have your say

More than 15,000 visitors and 3,000 exhibitors enjoyed the Spring Autojumble weekend at Beaulieu in the scorching sunshine.

The event is a huge outdoor sale of motoring items which attracts petrolheads from across the south and further afield.

Visitors also crowded to watch the National Motor Museum Trust’s 1950 BRM V16 roar into life with the first start-up of its newly restored engine.

Beaulieu events manager Judith Maddox said: ‘We really couldn’t have asked for better weather. The sunshine was perfect for the start-up of the BRM, which was certainly one of the highlights of the show, and visitors loved the sight and sound of this incredible racing car.

‘Also very memorable was MoggyFest and Friends, with a great mix of cars, antiques and vintage fashions on display.’