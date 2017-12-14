PICTURE GALLERY: Fareham Academy Christmas fair

SCORES of pupils, parents and residents packed into Fareham Academy for its second Christmas fair.

Visitors were spoiled for choice with offerings from more than 70 stalls, boasting skincare products, food and drink, bespoke Christmas cards and much more.

Organised by the academy’s parent and teachers’ association, the fixture raised more than £1,000 – which will now go towards school equipment and funding for pupil projects.

Julie Mead, chairwoman of the parent and teacher’s association, said: ‘This was only our second Christmas fair but it was a huge success – we will certainly be holding it for years to come.

‘We had about 50 stalls run by members of the community and more than 20 by our own pupils, who made a huge contribution to the evening. The students even kept visitors entertained with live carols, which was really good.’