Two drivers had a lucky escape when a car crashed into a lamppost last night.

Hampshire Constabulary’s roads team tweeted a picture of the vehicle in Cheque Way in Lee-on-the-Solent shortly after 8.30pm last night.

The team said that two cars had been involved, and luckily there was only one minor injury.

The picture shows the front of the end of the car badly damaged following the crash, with the airbags deployed inside.