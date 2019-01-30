PICTURES: Contemporary painter Maggie Cochran shows us her skills

Here are some of the latest paintings from contemporary artist Maggie Cochran.

In 2017 she completed a degree in fine art at the University of Chichester, and since then has exhibited in a number of galleries including the Wykeham Gallery in Stockbridge, The Little Art Gallery in West Wittering and the Purple Gallery in Birmingham.

Her work is inspired by the wild Cornish coast and by the Solent shores near where she lives.

When possible she prefers to paint outside, capturing a sense of how it feels to be in that landscape.

Maggie has been shortlisted for the Artists and Illustrators Artist of the Year 2019 and her work will be on show at the Mall Galleries in London in February.

