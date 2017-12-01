PICTURES: More than 50 Hampshire firefighters battle thatch roof blaze

Have your say

More than 50 firefighters from across Hampshire helped to deal with a large blaze that engulfed a thatched roof.

The roof and first floor of the detached two-storey building was ‘100 per cent destroyed’ by fire, according to the fire service, and the ground floor was damaged by fire, smoke and water.

Picture: Hampshire Fire and Rescue

Crews from across the county, including Cosham and Droxford, were called to Froyle Road in Alton just before 4pm yesterday.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus, four jets and an aerial ladder platform to deal with the blaze.

No one was harmed or injured.

The stop message came in 13 hours later at 5am this morning, but crews remained on site and damp down and make sure the area was safe.

