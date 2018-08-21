PICTURES: Waterlooville interest groups hold open day to recruit new members 

FRENCH, card games, bus trippers and photography are just some of the interest groups started by the retired community to teach and learn new skills.

Waterlooville U3A brings together 750 members retired and semi-retired community in the local area to share their knowledge and skills and the group recently held an open day to recruit new members.

Member Kevin Stock said: ‘We have over 80 interest groups and they vary depending on what skills people have and what people want to learn or do.

‘We have language groups, I myself run two game groups and then we have our bus trippers who organise to go to places like Brighton.’

Kevin had 160 people request to join groups at the open day held at Springwood Community Centre.

He added: ‘It is a way for people to get out of the house, learn new things, teach skills to others and socialise with new friends.’