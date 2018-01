Have your say

These pictures show the damage done by a flat fire which left a woman dead.

Fire crews were called out to a block of flats in Redlands Lane in Fareham in the early hours of this morning.

Firefighters went into the flat and found a woman.

She was taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital but died shortly afterwards.

This morning smoke and fire damage could be seen at the flat.

Hampshire Police has confirmed it is investigating the incident.