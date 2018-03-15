Pipe warning over cold snap

FOLLOWING last week’s water supply interruptions, Southern Water is encouraging customers to prepare for the forecast cold weather this weekend.

Helen Simonian, Director of Water Services at Southern Water, said: ‘Although it’s nearly spring, it’s not too late to prepare your pipes for the next cold snap that’s been predicted for the South East.

‘Lagging exposed pipes in your loft, as well as your external pipes, can help prevent bursts and flooding in your home but make sure you know where your internal stop tap is, so you can turn the water off.

To report any leaks call the 24-hour leak line: 0330 030 0146.